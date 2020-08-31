1/1
Umberto "Bert" MASSI
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 67 years to Marilyn. Dearly loved father of Kirk, Cheryl Matthews, Steve (Mary Stranges), and Terry all of Niagara Falls. Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Pat), Brandon, Kristen, Stephanie (Justin), Bryan (Kaitlyne), and Samantha. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia and Ainsley. Predeceased by his beloved son Albert (2004) and daughter-in-law Bev (2019). He is survived by his sister Chris Kostuk (Earl) and predeceased by three sisters. Lovingly remembered by many relatives in the United States. Mr. Massi was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree, and the H.A.S.C. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by the Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Massi, donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
