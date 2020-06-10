Utah "Betty" LEARN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Utah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the age of 84, surrounded by her family at Lookout Ridge Fonthill. Loving wife of Al Learn for 66 years. Cherished mother of John Learn (Rosalie), Sue Fitzpatrick (Jack), Kelly Senchoway (Jim), Ed Learn (Lise) and Jeff Morris. Beloved grandmother of Jesse, Devin, Tulah, Diti, Levi, Molly, Farrah, Tiana, Ty, Peyton and Sydney. Dear step-sister of Donnie and Kaye Fletcher. Lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters in- law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Betty was predeceased by her parents John and Effa Elderkin, her step-parents Percy and Dorothy Fletcher and her brothers Larry and Will Elderkin. Betty could always be found in a crowd just by following the laughter! She loved spending time with Al, her children, grandchildren and friends, particularly Thursday date night with Al and the tradition of Sunday family dinner. Betty enjoyed a long career as Office Manager and Secretary/Treasurer, at car dealerships Birdland Chev-Olds, Brian Chev-Olds, David Chev-Olds, Schooner Chev and Port Pontiac. She was a volunteer at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in the gift shop, on the executive as corresponding secretary and a life member of the Hospital Auxiliaries Association of Ontario. The family would like to thank Lookout Ridge staff for their warmth and caring of Betty, as well as her respite companion Virginia and the Palliative Care team of Dr. Dooler and nurse Colleen. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family religious service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main St, Welland. Online condolences at H.L. Cudney Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. In memory of Betty, donations to Women's Place of South Niagara would be appreciated by the family. https://womensplacesn.org/give-help/make-a-donation/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved