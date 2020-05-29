Passed away peacefully at R.H. Lawson Eventide Salvation Army Nursing Home, on May 28, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife to Peter Walchuk Sr. (predeceased). Loving mother of Peter (Kathryn) and Danny (JoAnn). Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Is predeceased by her siblings Alice and Addie. Valeida's family would like to thank the staff at the Carmelite Home and Eventide Salvation Army Home for the wonderful care and attention they provided to Valeida during her stay with them. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. The Walchuk family will have a private service to be followed by cremation with an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army Eventide Home and the Carmelite Home. On-Line Guestbook at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.