Valeida Hazel WALCHUK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valeida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at R.H. Lawson Eventide Salvation Army Nursing Home, on May 28, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife to Peter Walchuk Sr. (predeceased). Loving mother of Peter (Kathryn) and Danny (JoAnn). Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Is predeceased by her siblings Alice and Addie. Valeida's family would like to thank the staff at the Carmelite Home and Eventide Salvation Army Home for the wonderful care and attention they provided to Valeida during her stay with them. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. The Walchuk family will have a private service to be followed by cremation with an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army Eventide Home and the Carmelite Home. On-Line Guestbook at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved