1/1
Valentino MARIGLIA
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valentino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great love and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Valentino Mariglia at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday September 21, 2020 in his 88th year. Valentino is survived by his four sons, Christopher (Janet), Michael (Karen), Mark (Jennifer) and Matthew (Kristine), his brother Cosmo 'Nino' (Janice), nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Valentino was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Alice (Freitus) in 2006 and his parents Igino (2002) and Cesina (2005). Valentino was born on September 16, 1933 in Limosane, Campobasso, Italy before immigrating to Canada where he worked as a labourer prior to moving to the United States where he worked as a steel worker for over 35 years at Tri-Steel and G and J Contracting, where he will be remembered for being a hard worker with a very strong work ethic. He met his wife at a YMCA dance and they were accomplished ballroom dancers and won many dance contests. Valentino enjoyed dancing, walking, soccer and watching the Buffalo Bills. He also loved landscaping and gardening and his gardens and flower beds were always pristine. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at a later date at All Saints Mausoleum in Lewiston, New York. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, Ontario. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved