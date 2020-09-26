It is with great love and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Valentino Mariglia at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday September 21, 2020 in his 88th year. Valentino is survived by his four sons, Christopher (Janet), Michael (Karen), Mark (Jennifer) and Matthew (Kristine), his brother Cosmo 'Nino' (Janice), nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Valentino was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Alice (Freitus) in 2006 and his parents Igino (2002) and Cesina (2005). Valentino was born on September 16, 1933 in Limosane, Campobasso, Italy before immigrating to Canada where he worked as a labourer prior to moving to the United States where he worked as a steel worker for over 35 years at Tri-Steel and G and J Contracting, where he will be remembered for being a hard worker with a very strong work ethic. He met his wife at a YMCA dance and they were accomplished ballroom dancers and won many dance contests. Valentino enjoyed dancing, walking, soccer and watching the Buffalo Bills. He also loved landscaping and gardening and his gardens and flower beds were always pristine. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at a later date at All Saints Mausoleum in Lewiston, New York. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, Ontario. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com