Peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe. Valerie is survived by three children, Carolanne Reynolds (Larry Lorimer), Ward Newman and Cynthia Cripps. She is survived by her siblings: Alvin Reed (Nancy), Ingrid Troyan (Raun) Vicki Dibciak (Ron), John Gall (Denise), Gladys Reed, Penny La Pointe (Ray) and Lloya Nicholson (Harold). Also survived by several nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and her very special sister-in-law Rosemae Reed. She is predeceased by her infant son Gary Newman junior, her parents Patricia (nee Billings) and George Reed, her step-mother Gladys Reed, her brother Watson Reed (Pat), and sisters Gayle DeSantis and Nancy Perry (late Joe). Cremation has taken place and the funeral service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020