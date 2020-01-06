Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie KOSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie KOSKI

Add a Memory
After a long and courageous fight with cancer, Valerie passed away peacefully at her home, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving wife and best friend to Larry for 41 years. Loving mother of Peter, Michael (Ashleigh) and the late Jennifer (2003). Loving Nanny to Mya. Daughter of the late Laval Joncas (2002) and Emilia "Dolly" (2000). Survived by her sister Barb (Larry) Palko, brother Ron Joncas and sister Michelle (Roman) Baksa, and her best friend Gertee, who was like a sister to her. She will miss her many friends she met at the Coronation Center, especially her crib group and cafe friends. At Valerie's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -