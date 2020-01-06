|
|
After a long and courageous fight with cancer, Valerie passed away peacefully at her home, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving wife and best friend to Larry for 41 years. Loving mother of Peter, Michael (Ashleigh) and the late Jennifer (2003). Loving Nanny to Mya. Daughter of the late Laval Joncas (2002) and Emilia "Dolly" (2000). Survived by her sister Barb (Larry) Palko, brother Ron Joncas and sister Michelle (Roman) Baksa, and her best friend Gertee, who was like a sister to her. She will miss her many friends she met at the Coronation Center, especially her crib group and cafe friends. At Valerie's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com