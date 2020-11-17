CARELLA, Valerie Margaret (nee Keracher) It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved wife and mother Valerie Margaret Carella (nee Keracher) on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at tha age of 68. Valerie passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Valerie is survived by her loving husband Frank, son Matthew (Carole) and grandchildren Athena and Lilianna. Valerie is predeceased by her loving parents Donald and Rita Keracher. She will be sadly missed by brothers, James (Marsha) Keracher, David (Jackie) Keracher, Michael (Connie) Keracher, sisters Kristine (Jerry) West and Anne Marie (Terry) McLean as well as her many nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Valerie's compassionate, loving heart lead her to a career in nursing, where she dedicated many years at the St. Catharines General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. She is remembered by all for her amazing sense of humour and easy smile. The family would like to give special thanks to her life long friend Karen Haskett for her kindness and support to both Valerie and her family. We would like to thank Dr. Harb, Stacey from LHIN and nurses Jann, Sara & Linda for all their compassion and care. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Wednesday, November 18th BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 905-227-1732 from 6:00-8:00pm due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Face masks and social distancing mandatory) A private family service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Merritton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.



