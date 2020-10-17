1/1
VanKralingen Jacqueline Marjorie "Jackie" PARKES
1966-06-11 - 2020-10-15
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces that Jackie passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife and best friend of David for 34 years. Cherished and dedicated Mom to Nigel and Christine. Daughter of the late Marjorie (Robert) Storin and Eduart VanKralingen. Daughter-in-law of Virginia and the late Frederick Parkes. Sister of Teresa (Claude) Genest, Patti VanKralingen, and the late Harold VanKralingen. Sister-in-law of Kathryn (Dave) Sisler. Jackie will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends, colleagues at St. Catharines Transit, and admiring crafters in the local beading community. Due to the current situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your preferred cancer charity in Jackie's memory.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

