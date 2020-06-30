Velema TALASKAVICH
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, Niagara Falls ON, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in her 90th year. Velma Doreen Talaskavich (nee Hargrave) beloved wife of the late Joseph Andrew Talaskavich (1989) and dear mother of Deborah and her husband Michael George (NB) and Sharon Lynn (ON); loved grandmother of Amanda (NS), Alicia (NB), Sarah (Hong Kong) and Matthew (ON) and great-grandchildren: Alyse, Cadence and Ethan. Related to the pandemic there will be a private family Memorial Service/inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel livestreaming on their Facebook page. For more information please refer to the Link in the Service Information below the Obituary at www.hulseandenglish.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.
