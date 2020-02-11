|
1924-2020 Passed away at Northland Pointe Port Colborne, with her family by her side on February 5, 2020, in her 96th year. Born in Stayner, ON. Daughter of Andrew Synnott and Esther Lorena (Knisley). She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Santarella (Barney), two sons Robert Nobes (Linda Dagenais) and Herbert Nobes (Heather Harris) and son-in-laws Rob de Smit and Alfred Ferrusi. Granny was loved by her ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Velma will be greatly missed by her loving brothers Ken (Pat) of Nova Scotia, Ray (Gail) and Bert (Ruth) as well as their families from the Collingwood area. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Herbert Arthur Nobes, daughters Shirley Ferrusi, Sandra de Smit and Lorena Jacqueline Nobes, as well as her precious great-grandson Patrick Ferrusi, her mother and father- in- law John and Dorothy (nee Lester) Nobes and several brothers and sisters-in-law from the Nobes family. Pre-deceased by her brothers Norman, Leighton, Howard and Frank Synnott. Over the years Mom volunteered and served on many Auxiliary's and committees of various organizations, including the Welland Boy Scouts, Port Colborne Senior Centre, Holy Trinity Anglican Church - Trinity Women's Group, Port Colborne Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Fonthill Legion Branch 613 where she worked as a cook for many years. She was a proud Legionnaire and a proud Canadian. Mom enjoyed country and Irish music and singing her Dads old army songs. She was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan and never missed watching the Toronto Blue Jays games. Those of us left behind will cherish the many memories. Special Thank you to Dr. Daniels and the dedicated and caring staff at Northland Pointe. Thank you to Dr. Derek Rivers and Nurse Linda for many years of care, also to Lucy Reynolds, moms "adopted" daughter for her support. The family will receive friends at JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 77 Division St, Welland on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11am. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Velma, donations to Holy Trinity Anglican Church or to the Northland Pointe Ladies Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated by the family. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020