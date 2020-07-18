1/1
Verla Marie (Young) Whitelock
daughter of the late Delbert and Hazel Young of Niagara Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9th 2020 in her 92nd year, at the St. Catharines General Hospital, after a brief illness. Beloved wife and best friend of Charles Reid Whitelock, married for 66 years. Father of Wendy Gualtieri (Louis) and Robert Whitelock (Mary). Grandma to seven adoring grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, and by her brother, Richard Hugh Young. She was a Registered Nurse, and worked at the Greater Niagara General Hospital until retirement in 1988. She then became very actively involved in volunteer work assisting the less fortunate through a soup kitchen in Niagara Falls until 2013. Internment in Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls has already taken place in the presence of her family. In memoriam contributions to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society or Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 18, 2020.
