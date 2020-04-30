|
It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we said goodbye to Veronica Sharon Rosinski on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born on July 15, 1949 in Welland, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, Fort Erie. Predeceased by her Father Steve 1990, Mother Jennie 2017, Brothers Raymond 2013 and David 2018. Dearly loved by her brother Richard (Kitty) and sisters Jeanette (John) Patty, and Karen (Luc). She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who gave her much love and joy. There are honorable angels who cared for her, Aunt Tillie, Aunt Olga, Cousin Linda, Nelson Cote, Father Michael and Father Mierke. Thank you for your kindness to her and your guidance, it helped her feel so loved and cared for. Veronica started her life as a Baby Show winner in 1952, at age three! Later in life she obtained her Secretary diploma. Veronica worked as a fitness instructor in Niagara Falls and also worked as a house cleaner. She later graduated as a Health Care Aide in 1986. She worked in Fort Erie and then at Portal Village, Port Colborne for many years till her retirement in 2015. Our sincere appreciation for the kindness and the amazing palliative care from Dr. Scher, nurse China, the health care providers and hospital staff. Many thanks to home care nurses, Dawn and Jocelyn and Dr. Dooler and Dr. Manser. Special thanks to Walker Family Cancer centre, Dr. Levesque and staff and to Dr Murty in Hamilton. Thanks and blessings to friends and family. A memorial Mass to celebrate Veronica's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Veronica those who wish may donate to Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 30, 2020