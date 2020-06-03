Debbie, Please accept my sincere sympathy for your loss of Verrall. I didn't know Verrall outside of the times when you both attended the SAOC BBQs and it is at times like this that I wish I had. Here is a photo from 2003 of you both at Victoria Island in Ottawa. I also wish to extend our condolences on behalf of the Submariners Association Of Canada Central branch. We will remember Verrall. Rest In Peace mate. Dolphin 38 Diesel Boats Forever (DBF). Please let us know through our website or through a SAOC Central member if there is anything that we could do of assistance for you at this time.
Peter Heppleston
Pres. SAOC (C)
On June 1, 2020, in his 82nd year. It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful passing of Verrall Clark. By his side was his wife and soulmate of 30 years, Debbie. He will be deeply missed by his sons Michael (Dawn), Dan (Laurie-Anne), daughters Sue and Natalie, and stepdaughters Janice and Leanne (Randy). Grandpa will be missed by Kyera, Sydney, Rena, Aaron, Jeff, Garnett, Callum, Stefani, Hudson, and missed as a great-grandpa to Chloe. Verrall will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Verrall was a retired submariner with the Royal Canadian Navy for 12 years and served with the Brampton Fire Department for 34 years including Fire Chief from 1993 until his retirement in 2003. He leaves behind a legacy of practical jokes, laughter and love. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Rapelje Lodge in Welland. Fire department funeral and celebration of life to be held at a later date.
