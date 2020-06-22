Passed away at the Welland County General Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 in his 86th year. Loving husband of Lois for 64 years, loving father of Michael (Terry) Lochhead, Pamela Lochhead, Connie (Scott) Tompkins, devoted gramps of Cheryl (Mat) Metcalf, Allison (Curt) Lochhead-Marshall, dear great-papa of Charlotte Metcalf, Bridget Metcalf and Autumn Lochhead-Marshall, his three sweethearts who always put a smile on his face, brother-in-law of Helen Lochhead and Betty-Ann Lochhead, Ed and Bev Kowalski, Ken and Barb Lindsey. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Victor was predeceased by his parents Stuart and Vida Lochhead, and his brothers Bill, Doug, Fred and Ed and his sister Betty Brown. He worked at Ace Roofing as well as at Canadian Tire for 40 years and was well known as Vic from Canadian Tire. As you all know, Vic was an avid Red Sox fan, horse racetrack lover and an all-round humourous man. He loved his garage with all of his Red Sox memorabilia and the memories of the many family gatherings that were held there. Cremation has taken place. Due to current Government COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Lofthouse officiating. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association. Online guest register, condolences and live funeral webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.