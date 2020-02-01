|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Bella Senior Care Residence on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Andrea Bright (2006). Loving father of Rebecca (John) Pavone and Rachel (Dean Rheault) Bright. Caring grandfather of Maia, Thomas and Charlie. He is survived by his sister Judith Seymour, and predeceased by his brother Joseph Bright. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Victor was a locomotive engineer for CN Rail for nearly 50 years and retired in 1995. Throughout his lifetime, he was an avid reader and his hobbies included collecting cars and model trains. In keeping with Victor's wishes, a private family service has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020