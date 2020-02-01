Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Bright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Herbert Bright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Bella Senior Care Residence on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Andrea Bright (2006). Loving father of Rebecca (John) Pavone and Rachel (Dean Rheault) Bright. Caring grandfather of Maia, Thomas and Charlie. He is survived by his sister Judith Seymour, and predeceased by his brother Joseph Bright. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Victor was a locomotive engineer for CN Rail for nearly 50 years and retired in 1995. Throughout his lifetime, he was an avid reader and his hobbies included collecting cars and model trains. In keeping with Victor's wishes, a private family service has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -