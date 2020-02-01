Home

Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Vineland United Mennonite Church
3327 Menno St.
Victor Jacob Rempel Obituary
At United Mennonite Home, Vineland, on Friday January 31, 2020, Vic Rempel, aged 86 years. Loving husband and best friend of Hilde. Father of Ken (Audrey) and Kathy. Grandfather to Shannon (Matt), Candace (Phil), Nathan (Jamie), Cody (Michelle), Erin (Billy), Jess (Suzie), Rachel (Aaron), Tiffany and Madison. Great grandfather to Toby, Nova and Ollie. Brother-in-law to Vic and Holly Dirksen. Predeceased by daughter Karen (Eric) and parents Jacob and Maria. Vic founded Vic Rempel Electric in 1967. The family will receive friends at the Vineland chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St, on Sunday, February 2, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Memorial service will be held at Vineland United Mennonite Church, 3327 Menno St. on Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to the United Mennonite Home, Vineland would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
