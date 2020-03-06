|
Noël, Victorine (nee Gionet) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Victorine on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Onil (2001). Loving Mom to Marc (Sandy) and Lucie (Stan) Picard. Cherished Grandma to Jessica (Will), Renée (Nathan), Eric and Great Grandma to Nolan. Predeceased by her siblings Raymond, Jeanine, Rosalie and her parents Henri and Zenobie. She and Onil were part of the founding members of Club LaSalle and were both very active members with L'Eglise Immaculée Conception. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Vigil Prayers being held at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculée Conception, 99 Garnet St., St. Catharines on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020