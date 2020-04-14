|
|
February 10, 1938 - April 12, 2020 The world lost a beautiful soul on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Vida was born in Gospodjinci, Yugoslavia on February 10, 1938 and passed away peacefully in Niagara Falls, Ontario. She will be deeply missed by her children Draga (Michael) and George (Pauline). Her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren will forever cherish Baba's memory: Natalia (Adam): their children Jake and Ava, Milica (Ross) and baby Lela, Stevan (Milka) and Aoife. Vida was a devoted wife to her late husband Branko for 54 years. They immigrated to Montreal in 1969 in hopes of building a better life for their young family. There were many challenges along the way but they succeeded in their goals. Shortly after retirement in 1997 they moved to Chippawa and Vida loved the small community life. She also had fun playing a few slots, seeing many shows followed by grand buffets at the casino with friends. Vida was a comforter, a warm embrace, a woman of wisdom and much laughter. Her love towards her family and friends came through her amazing cooking. Everyone loved Baba's chicken soup with homemade noodles. Vida loved music and had a very nurturing nature. She was a selfless woman of faith and it gave her great joy to be a member of the sisterhood at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Her memory and passion for life will remain in our hearts for as long as we live. She left our world to one that is most divine where she will be welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. A private family funeral service will take place, with the Rite of Committal following at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Vida, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. You are invited to share memories, photos and condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020