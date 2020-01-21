|
|
Peacefully, went to be with the Lord, where he is happy to be free of pain. Loving husband of Esther. Beloved father of Peter and the late Karl. Vince was a kind and loving man and a wonderful husband. He was a lovely tenor soloist and enjoyed directing the choir at church. He was a terrific cook and when he retired from work, cooking and gardening were great hobbies for him. Vince is at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street where his family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21st from 2-4 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Gospel Church, on Wednesday, January 22nd at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Compassion Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be made to www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020