Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving children, at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Lori (2001) and loving father of Kim (John) Varga, Wendy McGuire (Bart Menage), Tina (Kevin) Dwyer, Kristen McGuire (Jason Kirkconnell), Kara McGuire, Michael McGuire and Matthew McGuire. Loving 'Papa Vince' of Josh, Amie, Aubrey, Cohen, Mira and Gavin. He will be dearly missed by his special companion Lois McGuire, who took care of him in his final days, as well as his brother Terry McGuire, sister-in-law LeeAnn Johnson and his special friend Andrew Cormier. Vince worked as the Maintenance Manager at Best Western Niagara Falls for 40 years. The family wishes to thank the staff of Northland Pointe for their exceptional care. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Born in New Brunswick, Vince will now return to Bains Corner, NB and be reunited with his cherished mother Lila. In memory of Vince, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com