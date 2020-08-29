Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 34 years to Tina Passero (nee Colosimo). Dearly loved step-father of Fred (Lucy) Fuoco and grandfather of Francesco Fuoco. Dear brother of Nicolina (the late Pasquale) Carelli, Gerry (Ofelia) Passero, Vito (the late Vicky) Passero, the late Joe (Lilia) Passero, Maria (Adelio) Mastrangelo, Tina (Bruno) Sardella, Ada (Vince) Mancini and Tony (Carmela) Passero and brother-in-law of Luigi (Angelina) Chiodo, Angelo (Anna Maria) Colosimo and the late Vincenzo (Assunta) Maletta. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Monday from 2 to 4 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 4 pm at the funeral home, followed by entombment in Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Passero, donations to Project Share or Community Care would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com