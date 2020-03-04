|
(Retired from Inco Mining Limited, Sudbury, after 38 years of service) At Niagara Heath - St. Catharines Site on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria Rosa (Zappavigna). Dear father of John and the late Sarina. Nonno to Roberto (Tamara) and their daughter Ilyssa. Uncle to Maria, Antionetta (Antonio), Concettina, Frank, Francesco, and Sara (Atillio Sansotta). Jim will be missed by his siblings-in-law: Vince Zappavigna, Guissepina Sollazzo, Leonardo Sollazzo, Santa Zappavigna, Atillio Sansotta, Bruno Zappavigna and Teresa Zappavigna. A special thank you to the staff at Cobblestone Gardens Retirement Residence for their wonderful care over the years. Friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold. Rite of Committal will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations to Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020