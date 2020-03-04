Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincenzo D'ATTILO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincenzo "Jim" D'ATTILO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincenzo "Jim" D'ATTILO Obituary
(Retired from Inco Mining Limited, Sudbury, after 38 years of service) At Niagara Heath - St. Catharines Site on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria Rosa (Zappavigna). Dear father of John and the late Sarina. Nonno to Roberto (Tamara) and their daughter Ilyssa. Uncle to Maria, Antionetta (Antonio), Concettina, Frank, Francesco, and Sara (Atillio Sansotta). Jim will be missed by his siblings-in-law: Vince Zappavigna, Guissepina Sollazzo, Leonardo Sollazzo, Santa Zappavigna, Atillio Sansotta, Bruno Zappavigna and Teresa Zappavigna. A special thank you to the staff at Cobblestone Gardens Retirement Residence for their wonderful care over the years. Friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold. Rite of Committal will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations to Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincenzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -