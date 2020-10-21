1/1
Vincenzo GALATI
After a prolonged battle of various illnesses, and surrounded by his loving family, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Vincenzo on October 8, 2020 at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby in his 86th year. Vincenzo was predecessed by Concetta, his wife of 63 years in July of 2020. Loving father of Vittoria (Cosimo) and Salvatore (Lori). Cherished Nonno of Andrew (Claudia); Jonathan (Jessica); Lindsey (Isaac) and Dean, Bisnonno of Gianluca. He is predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Vittoria Galati, his four sisters, three brothers and many brothers and sisters in law. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his surviving in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving father and a cherished husband, a very humble, man, generous and always willing to help others. He loved being with family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Maida at Walker Family Cancer Clinic, along with the doctors and nurses at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital for their care. Due to Covid 19 provincial regulations a limited and private funeral will be held at Pleasantview funeral home and cemetery in Fonthill, Ontario.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
