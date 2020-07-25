GROTTOLA, Vincenzo 'Vince' - Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday July 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 58 years to Maria (Sacco) Grottola. Dearly loved father of Rocco, Fonzina and Ralph (Maria) Grottola. Cherished Nonno of Charles, Sabrina and April Booth. Dear brother of Raffaele Grottola and brother-in-law of Gino (Caterina) Sacco, Carmela Sacco (Luigi) and Carmelina Grottola. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Francesco and Alfonzina as well as several brothers and sisters. Mr. Grottola had a passion for gardening and wine-making but his greatest passion was his love for his family. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 1 p.m at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Grottola, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com