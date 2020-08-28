Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Maria Francesca 'Frances' (nee Salerno) (2015) and cherished father of Susan (James) Dren, Sam Mannella, Bruno (Sherry) Mannella, Robert Mannella, Rosarita (Mark) Federinko, Patricia (Ricardo) DiBartolo and Michael (Lisa) Mannella. Loving Nonno of Nathaniel, Stephanie, Krista, Kailynn, Andrea, Alyssa, Marcus, Lucas, Karenza, Keira, Joshua, Daniel, David and the late Brianna Francesca Federinko (2000). Dear brother of Tony (Lydia) Mannella, Dee (Donna) Mannella, Phyllis (the late Joe) Futino, Rita (Domenic) Mazzotta and brother-in-law of Salvatore, Umberto, Bruno, Rosa Salerno and Mario Daniele. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Assunta (nee Campasse), stepmother Maria (nee Pupo), sister Mary and brothers Giuseppe and Victor Mannella. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 1 pm at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Mannella, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com