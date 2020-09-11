Amo Due Cose Te E La Rosa La Rosa Per Un Giorno Te Per Sempre The children of the late Vincenzo Mannella would like to extend a sincere heartfelt gratitude for all the expressions of sympathy, through prayer, mass cards, sympathy cards, phone calls, emails, texts, gift cards, monetary gifts, beautiful floral arrangements, fruit baskets and food from our dear aunts, uncles, cousins, godparents, friends, neighbours and co-workers. Our hearts have been overwhelmed by many donations to the Alzheimer society research in memory of our beloved father. A very special thank you to all our aunts and uncles for the lovely floral arrangements that brightened up the room and for all their love and support during this difficult time. Also, love to uncle Mario Daniele and all our cousins for providing our family with dinner during the visitation on Sunday. We can not adequately express in words how much we truly appreciate all your kindness and support. Dr. Philip McGarry, we are forever grateful for your love and guidance you have provided for our father's health. We were inspired that you were able to continue this for him at Milleniuim Trail Manor. To all the management staff, charge nurses, nurses, PSW's, dietians, recreation team and kitchen staff, thank you for compassionately taking care of our father. He will be remembered by his smiling face and blowing kisses. Our kindhearted cousin Frank Mannella for devoting his time each Sunday for visiting, praying and giving our father the holy bread. We all know how our father enjoyed going to church each Sunday and Frank brought this light and hope to Dad. Thank you to Father Marc Bell at St. Patrick Catholic Church for your heartfelt prayer for our father by his bedside at the hospital. Sweet Father Paul MacNeil, our vibrant and kind priest from our Lady of Scapular Church. Our family greatly appreciates all the preparations for our father's lovely funeral service. To the cantor and organist, Brooke and Victoria for filling our hearts with beautiful music. Grandchildren Krista Mannella and Alyssa Mannella for their empowering readings. Our genuine love goes out to our Pallbearers for carrying our father to his external home; Mike Daniele, Frank Mannella, Sal Mannella, Christopher Daniele, Marcus Mannella and Lucas Mannella. Thank you to Murray for his kind words about our father. To our brother Bruno for the wonderful words that was said at the Mausoleum that you shared with everyone about our dear sister Rosarita Federinko's daily love and extending our father's life with her unconditional caregiving. To all our family who loved and cared for our father. To Ed & staff from Patterson Funeral Home, you are all great listeners and kind souls. Your guidance and patience with our family details was phenomenal. We are forever grateful for the services you provided for our loving father Vincenzo Mannella.



