It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the death of Vincenzo Vince Nobile, Son of Maria Nobile (Marchio,) brother of Antonietta and Nick (Emma) Uncle of Michele and Daniele. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and many cousins and extended family. He is predeceased by his father, Antonio Umberto Nobile (2008), his grandparents and several aunts and uncles. We are very thankful for his good friends for being there for him and Niagara Regional Mental Health/ ACT team for their support. Vince was a very bright and caring individual and will be missed by many, who knew him. A visitation will be held at the Welland Funeral Home 827 East Main Street Welland on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church at 11am. Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. Please confirm your attendance with family before attending visitation, church service or cemetery Donations in his memory, can be made to Niagara Regional Mental Health and St Andrews Roman Catholic Church in Welland can be made through www.wellandfuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations- visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral home attendance is limited to 30 guests.