Vincenzo ROMANO
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Vincenzo Cristino Michele. Born March 6, 1932 in the town Colle D'Anchise (Molise) Italy. Vincenzo passed at the Welland Hospital peacefully with his family present. Beloved husband of Nicolina (nee DiRienzo). Loving father of Carmine (June), Angela Maria (Peter), caring nonno who dearly loved Nicole, Dr. Michael (Kelly), Christine (Andrew) and Stephanie (Frank). Beloved great-grandfather to Maxwell, Luca, Juliet, and Leo. Predeceased by his brothers Constantino and Nicola. Vincenzo was a builder and great mentor to his family and will be sorely missed. We take great comfort knowing he is resting in the arms of our merciful God, and is enjoying the benefits of his mercy and love. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service with entombment will take place. A public Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
