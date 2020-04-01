|
|
Passed away at Douglas Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in her 96th year. Viola was predeceased by her parents Edna and Reginald Best, husband Ben Jantzi (1993), her partner Frank Peters (2016), her sons Robert Doerr (1979) and James Doerr (1986). She is fondly remembered by Karen Tebbs (James wife), Frank Peters' three sons, Barry, Franklin and Donald, and the Brian and Wayne Norton families. Viola was an active person. She was quite an accomplished sportswoman participating at a high level in both Tennis and Curling and she was also a golfer. She was quite proud that in the early 1950's, she was the first female stockbroker in Canada for Dominion Securities and during her working career, was always known as being good with the numbers! Viola always had a smile and was always happy to see you. Thank you to the staff at the Royal Henley Retirement Village where Viola spent her final years and to the PSWs from the Rose Hill Lane personal support service agency. A private interment has taken place in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland Ontario. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020