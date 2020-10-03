Absent from the body and present with the Lord, Viola passed away on October 1, 2020 at 88 years of age. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Schmidt (Bill). Viola was a faithful mother to her three children: Marlene Herb (Jon), David Schmidt (Susan) and Wayne Schmidt (Dawn). She was a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren: Jonathan Herb (Elizabeth [Beth]), Bethany (Beth) Herb (Robert Montgomery), Benjamin Schmidt (Christine), Jacob Schmidt (Kayla) and Lisa Wilsdon (Ian). She was delighted also to be a great grandmother to Jeremiah, Joseph, Anna, Nellie, Adelaide (Addie), Natalie (Alie), Arielle, Maverick, Naomi and Molly. She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Baerg, and her siblings Ben, Alma, Elsie, Justine, Edwin, Mary, Peter, Helen, and Cathleen. She is survived by siblings Jacob Baerg, Carole Baerg, Marjorie Beecroft (Ron), Muriel Baerg (sister-in-law), as well as many nieces and nephews. Viola was born in Waldheim, Saskatchewan on March 31, 1932. While growing up in the Niagara Region, she married Bill in 1952, serving faithfully at Calvary Church in St. Catharines, Ontario. Later they farmed in Winona, Ontario, where they raised their family. In the 1990's, Viola and Bill managed guest houses in Zambia and Botswana, Africa, where they served as missionaries for six years with Africa Evangelical Fellowship. More recently, they were involved at Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Catharines. Viola will be remembered as an industrious wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, but most of all for her steadfast and quiet faith. Besides being a skilled seamstress, Viola was appreciated for her hospitality skills, as well as her awesome cooking and baking. A sincere thank you to the staff of Extendicare in Port Stanley for caring for Mom in her last days. Arrangements will be handled by the Vineland Chapel of the Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King Street, Vineland, Ontario, 905-562-5454 at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Because of the unusual circumstances of Covid-19, please monitor the Tallman Funeral Home, Vineland website for times of visitation and funeral. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required to enter the funeral home and social distancing rules are in effect. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca