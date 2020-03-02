|
|
Surrounded by family, on February 28, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Doug (1997). Loving mother of Doug (Dawn), Jim, Rick (Cathy) and Kim (Harry Saylor). Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Bobby, Joshua, Aaron, Joshua, Lindsay, Rachel, Rebecca, Caleb, Joel, Alexander and Demaris. Great grandmother of 12. Dear sister of David Taylor (Jean) and sister-in-law of Jim Mills (Ethel) and Grace Mills. Predeceased by her sister Jacqueline Sentineal. Vi will be missed by many nieces and nephews and she will be remembered by her church family as a lover of God's word, her Lord Jesus and the example she set. Vi was the first female citizen of the year of Niagara-on-the-Lake in 1969. Her love for teaching and leading children was modelled in her service in the scout movement in the 60's and 70's. Vi taught, life guarded and managed the local public swimming pool up until her retirement at 80 years of age in 2014. She taught generations of children the gift of learning how to swim with kindness, patience and due diligence. Her legacy will "swim on" forever. Vi is at Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake where her family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and on Wednesday, March 4th from 10-11 am with a celebration of her life following immediately at 11 o'clock. Interment to follow at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Life Abundant Niagara Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020