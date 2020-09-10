Two and a half years since Grampy left us and now a month since you've gone to join him we find ourselves wondering where the time has gone? Nanny, you were always sharp as a tack. Your wit cut like a knife, you were quick to make a joke and were even hilarious when you didn't intend to be. Your laughter filled up a room. Lovingly remembered by Daughter Linda (Dave), Grandchildren Steven (Maggie) and Claire (Luke) and Great Grandchildren Jack & Saywer. I lost track of how many times you said "you'll miss me when I'm gone, you know" but you'll be pleased to know you got the last laugh on that one too.



