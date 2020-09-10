1/1
Violet Hamp
1924-10-17 - 2020-08-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Two and a half years since Grampy left us and now a month since you've gone to join him we find ourselves wondering where the time has gone? Nanny, you were always sharp as a tack. Your wit cut like a knife, you were quick to make a joke and were even hilarious when you didn't intend to be. Your laughter filled up a room. Lovingly remembered by Daughter Linda (Dave), Grandchildren Steven (Maggie) and Claire (Luke) and Great Grandchildren Jack & Saywer. I lost track of how many times you said "you'll miss me when I'm gone, you know" but you'll be pleased to know you got the last laugh on that one too.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.
2345 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3
877-229-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved