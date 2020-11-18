At St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday November 15, 2020, Violet Kliewer, in her 94th year, graduated to glory and is now with her Saviour. Wife of the late Peter (2011). Dear mother of Rena and Frank Agocs, Linda and Larry Srigley, John and Michele Kliewer. Grandma to 12 grandchildren and great "Oma" to 21 great grandchildren. Sister of Ken (Adeline), Gerald (Vivian), Rosalie (John). Predeceased by 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and by siblings Orlando, Wilfred and Lenora. Interment will take place at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery prior to the memorial service at Glenridge Bible Church, 310 Scott St., St. Catharines on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend the memorial service must pre-register at GlenridgeBC@gmail.com or call 905-937-1326. If desired, donations to Gideon Bibles or M.C.C. would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca