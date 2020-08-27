1/1
Virginia A. "Ginny" Kirby
Kirby, Virginia A "Ginny" With "Dignity and grace, and a smile on her face". August 21,1945 - August 25, 2020 Passed away after a hard and courageous battle with cancer. Loving and devoted wife of Gerald (Mike) Kirby, loving and devoted mother of Son Leonard W. Kirby, Daughter Holly Lynn Trasmundi (Nee Kirby). Proud and devoted "Granny" of; Jonathon Kirby, Christopher Kirby, Frank Trasmundi, Gabriela Trasmundi and "Mom" to Kerri. Always loved and always remembered for being able to bring a little ray of sunshine to any dismal day. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
