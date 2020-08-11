ARBOUR, Virginia "Nanny" (née Green) of Welland passed away peacefully at the Woodlands of Sunset on Monday, August 10, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by the love of her life Douglas and their two loving sons Thomas and Trent, all of her sisters, brothers and her parents. Survived by her grandchildren Melinda (Ryan), Katie (Jason), Craig (Charlotte), her great grandchildren Jake Babin and Cassandra Vincelette. Virginia will be missed by her daughter-in-law Adele and her sons Gerald and Greg. Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her niece Sharon Leavens and all of the Ladouceur family, also by her favourite nephew Bobby Kyle and her brother-in-law Joseph Kyle. Nanny played a big role raising all of her grandchildren and will be greatly missed by their mothers Debra Young and Linda Gladman. Virginia and Doug raised their children in Port Robinson and were very active in the community. Virginia was a member of the CWL in Port Robinson. Virginia had a passion for baking. They loved spending time with their grandchildren and showering them with love. Melinda and Katie would like to thank all of the nurses and PSW's at Woodlands of Sunset, Maples floor and especially to Joanne, Nancy, Jodi, Anne Marie, Kirsten and Cathy. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Doan's Ridge Cemetery in Welland. Nan loved her furry friends and donations to Welland and District Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangement entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com