Maugieri (Seminara), Virginia passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at the age of 92 in San Giorgio Morgeto, Reggio Calabria, Italy. Predeceased by her husband Luigi Seminara. Loving mother of Nancy (Rocco) Seneca, Teresa (late Giulio) Flora and six other children in Italy. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held on February 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 90 Griffith St Welland.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020