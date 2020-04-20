|
Another World War II veteran has gone to his final home. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of almost 70 years, Arvilla Antonio, son Ron (Vida), daughter Judy, grandchildren Thomas, Michael, Amber (Todd) and Jordan, daughter-in-law Daphne, brother Charles and his sister-in-law Eva. Predeceased by his son Garry, grandson Victor, five sisters and two brothers. As per Mr. Antonio's request, cremation has taken place with interment at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Antonio, donations to Stamford Lane United Church would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 20, 2020