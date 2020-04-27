Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito COLANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito COLANGELO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vito COLANGELO Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 70 years to Margherita (nee Lorenzo) and cherished mother of Danny Colangelo (Donna) and Frank Colangelo (Italia Gilberti). Loving Nonno of Vito Colangelo (Kristen) and Nick Colangelo and Bisnonno of Theo, Annabella and Lilyanna. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Angela Radice, brother Donato (Assunta) Colangelo as well as many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Germany. Predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Due to the current COVID19 circumstances, a private family visitation and Funeral Service have taken place, followed by the Rite of Entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -