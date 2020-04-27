|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 70 years to Margherita (nee Lorenzo) and cherished mother of Danny Colangelo (Donna) and Frank Colangelo (Italia Gilberti). Loving Nonno of Vito Colangelo (Kristen) and Nick Colangelo and Bisnonno of Theo, Annabella and Lilyanna. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Angela Radice, brother Donato (Assunta) Colangelo as well as many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Germany. Predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Due to the current COVID19 circumstances, a private family visitation and Funeral Service have taken place, followed by the Rite of Entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020