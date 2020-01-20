|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of a beautiful soul. Vito passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age 90. Beloved husband of Angela for 67 years. Loving father of Mary (Joe) Ippolito, Vince (Lucy) Cuviello and Joe (Colleen) Cuviello. Caring nonno of Cristina (Steve), Anthony, Michael-Vincent (Kelsey), Tyler (Laura), Zachary (Amber) and Fraser (Emily). Dear bisnonno of Audrey, Oliver, Ruby, Dallas and Caiden. Predeceased by his siblings Nicola (Angela) Cuviello, Donato (Annunziata) Cuviello and Maria (Giuseppe) Martone. He will be fondly missed by many nieces and nephews. Vito immigrated to Canada from San Fele, Potenza, Italy in October of 1959. He was joined by his wife and daughter in March of 1960. When he came to Canada he worked as a barber for 12 years with his brother Nicola and later joined by his nephew Vince at Nick's Barber Shop. Later he worked for the Niagara Parks Commission and retired in 1994 after 22 years. His greatest love was spending time with all of his family and friends. Vito enjoyed playing his accordion, harmonica, bocci tournaments, hunting and his giardino. He loved going to dinner dances with Angela and was always the life of the party. We are all going to miss his sense of humour and the laughter and joy he brought to all of us. Salute Nonno! We will see you again. Rest in Peace. Ti vogliamo bene con tutti il cuore. Bacci! Bacci! The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street., Niagara Falls, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass in remembrance of Vito will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Wednesday at 10 am. Rite of committal will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart Niagara, Diabetes Canada or Parkinson Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020