1/1
Vivienne Mercedes O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 15, 1936 - November 18, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Vivienne on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in her 85th year. She is now reunited with her husband George (2019). Loving mother of Dean (Susan) of Lockport NY, and Glenn (Tricia) of St. Catharines. Adoring Grandma of Connor and Caitlin, who will both miss her very much and will always cherish the memories they made together. She will be deeply missed by her brother Tony and sister Joy. A private family graveside service at McAffee Cemetery, Fort Erie, will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. Online condolences may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved