February 15, 1936 - November 18, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Vivienne on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in her 85th year. She is now reunited with her husband George (2019). Loving mother of Dean (Susan) of Lockport NY, and Glenn (Tricia) of St. Catharines. Adoring Grandma of Connor and Caitlin, who will both miss her very much and will always cherish the memories they made together. She will be deeply missed by her brother Tony and sister Joy. A private family graveside service at McAffee Cemetery, Fort Erie, will be held at a later time.