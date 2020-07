It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Vojo Spadijer on July 12, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his 85th year. Loving father to Sonja and Christopher Spadijer. A private small ceremony is being held in Montenegro, Canada and the United States in his memory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Epilepsy Canada would be appreciated by his family in honour of his late daughter.



