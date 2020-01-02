|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle against cancer on Dec 21st 2019. He will be forever missed by his best friend and wife of 38 years Donna (nee McNeil) his two beautiful daughters Samantha (Kevin) Beam, and Patricia (Steve) Stevens and his grandchildren Clark, Logan, Andrew and Brooke. He will be missed by his Mother (Lillian) and siblings Bill (Karen) Stevens, Bob (Karen) Stevens and Wendy (Rick) Cabana. Wally was a Brother in law to Jean (Lou) Cardilli, Rob (Deb) McNeil, Pat (Jack) Thomas, Gord(Lynn) McNeil, George (Kim) McNeil, and Julie (Rob) Sykes. He will be missed by all those who call him Uncle Wally, and his many friends. Predeceased by his father Willam (Bill) Stevens, his Mother and Father-in-law Ada and Barney McNeil, brother-in-law Brian McNeil and cousin Bradley Stevens. He lived a joyful life being a wonderful husband, father and most of all Papa. To many he was known as "Coach" and loved coaching hockey and baseball. Wally touched the lives of many and made the world a better place. He will be remembered for always singing and playing his guitar to his favourite country classics. Thank you to all the wonderful care provided to us at Juravinski Hospital and Mark Preece house as well as Dr.Scher and his team. You fought the good fight, and in the end let Jesus take the wheel and he brought you home to him. Until we meet again your loving family. Visitation will be held at Benner Funeral Home, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie, on Saturday, January 4th 2020, from 10am-12pm followed by a Funeral Service in the chapel at 12pm. A Celebration of his life at the Fort Erie Golf Club will follow from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mark Preece House or Juravinski Hospital.