Peacefully on May 18, 2020 in his sleep in his 99th year. Reunited with the love of his life Verna Bilinski (nee. LoBosco) (2011). Cherished father of Dr. Walter J. (Terri) and the late Dr. Carl A. (Sharon). Loving grandfather of Emily Mack (Dave), Matthew Bilinski, Anthony Bilinski and Amanda Bilinski. Dear Great Grandfather of Charlotte Mack. Cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate Walters life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangement entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.