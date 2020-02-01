|
|
Went home to be with his Lord, very suddenly on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Welland Hospital in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Mabel (née Michael) for 59 years in June, and his furry companion "Emily" are left behind. Also survived by his brother Arend and sister Shirley Van Baalen. Walter was the son of the late Albert and Hermanna Dekker and was also predeceased by his brothers Herman and John. Walter was born in Elim, Drenthe, Holland and came to Canada with his family at the age of 16. He was employed at Canada Furnace, Maple Leaf Mill and INCO in Port Colborne. He then enjoyed landscaping and gardening for US residents along the lake. Walter served the Lord in many capacities day to day. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Armstrong Chapel with Pastor Aaron Noake officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Wainfleet. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020