Peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Anchor Point Retirement Residence, in his 90th year. Walter, beloved husband of the late Elaine. Dear father of Melanie and Stephen (Alicia). Devoted grandfather of Morgon, Cory, Meghan, Brianne, Sean, Shannon and Braydon and great-grandfather of Beatrix. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Marilyn (Laverne) and Alice, and his many nieces and nephews, predeceased by his sister Gladys. The family will receive friends at the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St, St. Catharines 905-684-6346 on Tuesday, March 17th from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Walter's life will be held on Wednesday, March18th at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 31 Agar Drive, the family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. Interment Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. Donations made in Walter's memory to Faith Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
