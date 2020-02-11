|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walt on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Edna (2016). Survived by his sister-in-law Lois Di Mercurio and brother-in-law Michael Di Mercurio. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Henley House in the Centennial South Wing for their care and compassion. Online tribute may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020