It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Walter Shinners on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Walt was born on March 28, 1944 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. He will be extremely missed by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Walt, donations to Fido Niagara would be greatly appreciated (www.fidoniagara.ca). Arrangements in care of the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.