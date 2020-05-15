Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted husband of 55 years to Patricia. Loving father of Cindy Abbruscato (John), and Linda Miller (Don). Cherished grandfather of Michael, Nikki, Dray and Samantha. Dear brother of Olga Papetti (Tony) and cherished brother-in-law of Jean Masonovich, Diane Masonovich, Margaret Gravelle (Nick), Jackie Ratilainen, and Charles Schwenk (Phyllis). Predeceased by his brothers Bosko, Barney and Nick as well as his sisters Milka, Dara and Rose. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Dr. Morin and nurse Liliya for your unfaltering care and compassion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As per Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 15, 2020.