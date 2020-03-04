Home

Passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 68. Born on November 12, 1951 at the General Hospital in Port Colborne. Walter was a loving husband and best friend to the late Cynthia Adams, devoted father to Katrina and Jennifer, proud Papa of Hailey, Owen and Evan. Son of the late Dorene and William Adams, Brother to Dave (Wanita), Bill (Cathryn), late Donna (Dave Barrick) and late Wilma Kuczma. Brother in-law to Gary Toth and Brian Toth (Nancey). Known as the famous uncle Wally by all of his nieces and nephews. As for Wally's wishes, a burial will take place Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Overholt Cemetery. Pastor Issac Flagg officiating. Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion (67 Clarence St., Port Colborne). For all the moments we have shared together, for all the trying times you've seen us through, for making a home that was warm and welcoming, that wouldn't be the same if not for you. For being such a wonderful father, friend, and loyal confidante. We are always proud of the greatest father daughters could ever have. Thank you for all of the love and Wisdom you shared with us Dad. Memorial donations payable by cheque to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. - 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
